Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Trading Up 2.7%

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.88 and last traded at $84.88. Approximately 888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 219,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after buying an additional 145,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after buying an additional 133,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after buying an additional 100,378 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

