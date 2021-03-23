nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Purchased by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,580 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP owned 0.14% of nCino worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in nCino by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in nCino by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in nCino by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $1,484,659.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,241.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $61,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCNO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

