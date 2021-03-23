Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Roth Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NLS. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 221,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

