NatWest Group plc (NWG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on May 4th

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) announced a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 193.15 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £23.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.35. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.50 ($2.59). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.75 ($2.27).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

