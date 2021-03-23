NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NWG. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 173.75 ($2.27).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 194.35 ($2.54) on Monday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.35 ($2.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.57 billion and a PE ratio of -31.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 180.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

