National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $40.00 at Truist Securities

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $39.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $41.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.