National Bank Financial Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ero Copper to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.67.

ERO opened at C$22.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 41.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.40. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

