Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Position Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

