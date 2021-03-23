MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 134,043 shares.The stock last traded at $67.60 and had previously closed at $69.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti began coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Get MYR Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.