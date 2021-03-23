M&T Bank Corp Purchases 177 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.73.

RE opened at $243.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

