M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after purchasing an additional 243,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 57,671 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 338,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 211,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,687,000.

PZA opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

