M&T Bank Corp Invests $486,000 in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

