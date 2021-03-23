M&T Bank Corp Has $547,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after buying an additional 750,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,389,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,550,000 after buying an additional 659,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

