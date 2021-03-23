M&T Bank Corp Has $509,000 Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of MD stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

