M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,285 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 309.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,992 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ManTech International by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ManTech International by 20.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.97. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

