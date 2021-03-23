mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $43.11 million and $374,617.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,997.44 or 0.99765839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00035845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011691 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00080376 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 42,913,884 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

