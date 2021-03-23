Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Motus GI in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Motus GI’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motus GI news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 325,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $586,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485 over the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

