Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Increases Dividend to GBX 19.20 Per Share

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 1,120 ($14.63) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 996.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 827.44. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,215 ($15.87). The company has a market cap of £594.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 870 ($11.37) per share, with a total value of £1,592.10 ($2,080.09). Also, insider Ben Thompson acquired 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 846 ($11.05) per share, for a total transaction of £287.64 ($375.80). Insiders acquired a total of 619 shares of company stock worth $566,109 over the last three months.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

