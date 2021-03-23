Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $61,477.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $61,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,843,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,569,929.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.99. 4,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $255.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Morningstar by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,332 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Morningstar by 22,651.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 402,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $52,555,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after buying an additional 74,322 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

