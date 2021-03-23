Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.9% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 24.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $203,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.11.

NFLX traded up $11.99 on Tuesday, hitting $535.10. 349,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,393. The business has a 50-day moving average of $535.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.17 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

