Morgan Stanley Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $99.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.86.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.