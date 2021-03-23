Morgan Stanley Lowers Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Underweight

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

AZUL has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

AZUL opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Azul by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,740 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,215,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $7,925,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

