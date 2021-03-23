Morgan Stanley Lowers Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Underweight

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
AZUL has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.
AZUL opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20.
Azul Company Profile
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.
