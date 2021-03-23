Morgan Stanley Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $67.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.35.

NYSE:ED opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

