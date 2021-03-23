More Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $389,464.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. More Coin has a market cap of $208,100.01 and approximately $389,464.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, More Coin has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.17 or 0.00617288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00067210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023341 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

