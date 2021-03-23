Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

