Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,659,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.88% of Monster Beverage worth $430,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

MNST traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

