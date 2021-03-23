MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock opened at $309.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.