Monero Classic Price Tops $0.0657 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 83.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1,044.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.06 or 0.00396723 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.