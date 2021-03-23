Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stake Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,548 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

