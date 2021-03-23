Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $173,639.18 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12.

On Monday, January 25th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $715,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $7.83 on Tuesday, hitting $137.77. 203,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,825,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 465.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 37.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Moderna by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 82.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 48,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

