Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

AVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

AVO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.22. 146,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,161. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

