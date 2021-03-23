Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $40.90 on Major Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for about $40.90 or 0.00074451 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $19.80 million and $199,735.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.95 or 0.00473163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00136521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.95 or 0.00795343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00075379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 483,974 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

