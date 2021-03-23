Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $883,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,201.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVAX traded down $17.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,183,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley lifted their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

