Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) VP Sells $547,800.00 in Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MEI opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

