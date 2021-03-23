Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Up 373.4% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00010886 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 373.4% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and $1.41 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.88 or 0.00464516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00062910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00149352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.10 or 0.00772924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00074466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

