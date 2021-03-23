Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metacrine in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Metacrine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.
Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a current ratio of 27.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.19.
Metacrine Company Profile
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.
Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.