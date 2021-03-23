Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metacrine in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Metacrine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a current ratio of 27.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

