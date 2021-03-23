Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $409,000 Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $278,201,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $294,138,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in StoneCo by 21.5% in the third quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 554,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,066,000 after purchasing an additional 542,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

STNE opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

