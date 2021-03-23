Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $397,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

