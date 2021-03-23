Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $468,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

FNDF stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

