Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $454,000 Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Shares of CM opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $102.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

