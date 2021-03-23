Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,103 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

NYSE:CRH opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.