Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 9,161 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

