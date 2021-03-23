Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in NIO by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:NIO opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

