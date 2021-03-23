Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.55.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $23,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

