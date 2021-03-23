Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

