Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,685. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International stock traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.40. 95,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,441. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.85.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

