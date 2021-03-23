MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $521.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.64 and a 200-day moving average of $529.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.10.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.