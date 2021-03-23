MAPS (MAPS) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.22 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. MAPS has a total market cap of $65.97 million and $2.22 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

