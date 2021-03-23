Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

MAPIF remained flat at $$1.96 during trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

