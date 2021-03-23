Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Larry A. Jobe Acquires 898 Shares

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Larry A. Jobe acquired 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MTEX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. 2,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. Mannatech, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.
