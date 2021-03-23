Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Larry A. Jobe Acquires 898 Shares

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Larry A. Jobe acquired 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. 2,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. Mannatech, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.54% of Mannatech worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

